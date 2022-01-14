Tata steel initiates steps to combat COVID-19

Tata Steel Meramandali has put in place a series of measures in its plant located at Narendarpur in Dhenkanal district of Odisha, to combat the threat of the third wave of the pandemic, the company claimed in a statement.

Similar to the preparation done for the earlier two waves, the company is geared up to address the challenge this time around, by providing facilities in health care, safety, access control, transport, and administration fronts to contain the spread of the virus. 99% of its employees are already double vaccinated through the various drives undertaken by the company.

The unique POD concept, dividing employees into self-contained smaller groups which operate independently, developed by the unit during the early phase of COVID, has been put in action.

It makes it easier to keep track of positive cases, isolate them and treat them without infecting others. To stop crowding at canteens, food parcels are provided to replace in-house dining facilities, it added.