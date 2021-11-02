Tata Steel BSL launches road safety campaign against ‘Drink and Drive’

A month-long road safety campaign against Drink and Drive for the commuters of NH 55 near its plant located at Narendrapur in Dhenkanal district was kicked off by Tata Steel BSL.

The drive, launched in association with Dhenkanal and Angul police, will run for the month of November to create awareness on the perils of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sabita Patra, Inspector-In-Charge, Kantabania Police Station and PankjaPradhan, Sarpanch, Kusupanga Panchayat formally launched the campaign near KantabaniaChhak in Odapada block in presence of Shri Abhishek Sharma, Head, Security, Tata Steel BSL, other officers of the company and Kantabania police team. Along with alcohol checking, leaflets, both in Odia and Hindi, on ill effects of alcohol on driving and other road safety messages are also being distributed. Simultaneously at two different locations on the NH 55 under Motungapolice station of Dhenkanal district and Banarpalpolice station of Angul district, similar awareness drives have also started.

Ms Patra appreciated this initiative of Tata Steel BSL and said this awareness drive is the need of the hour, as local villagers have been complaining of a series of accidents on NH 55 because of drunken driving. This campaign aims to create massive awareness on the issue in the area.

For safety of the commuters, recently Tata Steel BSL had also given its fly ash for repair of NH55 from Nuhata to Ranatali in Angul District and Kantaina till Saptasajya road which was badly damaged because of rain.