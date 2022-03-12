Suspended BJD MLA’s vehicle runs over crowd: 22 including 7 policemen injured, lawmaker hospitalized after mob attack

At least 22 people, including seven police personnel, were seriously injured when suspended BJD MLA Prasant Jagdev’s vehicle allegedly ran over them at Banapur in Khurda district, police said.

As Jagdev who was on the wheel mowed down a section of the crowd which had gathered outside the Block Development Office at Banpur while the election for the block chairperson was underway, all hell broke loose. People were left stunned at Jagdev’s reckless driving at the crowded spot. The assembly of people turned into a frenzied mob and roughed up the MLA.

The MLA from Chilika was also critically injured and was rushed to a hospital in Bhubaneswar. The agitated people believed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred at around 11.40 am.

As tension is running high in the area, armed police reinforcements have rushed to the spot. The situation is tense but under control, police said.

The injured policemen, including Banapur police station inspector RR Sahu, were seriously injured.

“Around 15 BJP workers and seven police personnel were injured. A probe has been initiated,” a senior police officer said.

There was a crowd of around 500 people in front of the block office when Jagdev drove his vehicle into the crowd injuring several people including policemen, he said.

The MLA was treated at Tangi hospital and later taken to Bhubaneswar, Khurda SP Alekh Chandra Pahi said.

Jagdev was suspended last year for anti-party activities. The unsavory act on part of Jagdev, who was seen canvassing for BJD candidates in recently concluded gram panchayat polls despite being suspended from the party, has put the ruling BJD in quandary in view of the upcoming urban local body polls.

In a damage control move, BJD took strong exception to its suspended MLA’s atrocious behavior.

“There is no place for violence in democracy. Such an action of Jagadev is unfortunate and we strongly condemn it. We believe the police and administration will take stringent action against the accused.” BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said.

Jagadev was earlier suspended from the BJD for unruly behaviour on his part in the past. The party prays for the quick recovery of all the injured persons, he said.

However, he refused to comment on the allegations on Jagdev’s active involvement in party affairs in panchayat and ULB polls.

The Chilika MLA Jagdev was earlier suspended in September last year from BJD after allegations of assault surfaced on social media. He was in judicial custody for over a month before being bailed out.

Jagdev, who has often courted controversies over his strong-arm tactics, had allegedly assaulted BJP’s Niranjan Sethi when he protested delays in the distribution of cards under the National Food Security Act and assistance for construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Balugaon area of Khurda district.

The controversial MLA, who earlier officiated as president of the Khordha District Planning Committee, was sacked from the post by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after his act of assault on the opposition leader in full public view had gone viral in social media. Jagadev had a history of rowdy and unruly acts in the past.