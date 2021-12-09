SUM Ultimate gets HACCP certification

SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM), the one-stop, next-generation multispecialty quaternary care hospital here, has obtained the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) certification recently.

HACCP is a preventive food safety system that optimizes efforts to provide patients, attendants, visitors, and employees with safe food at all times. It addresses food safety through analysis and control of biological, chemical, and physical hazards from raw material production, procurement, and handling, to manufacturing, distribution, and consumption of the finished product.

The certification ensures that the systems for managing food safety in the hospital were in place and adequate pre-requisite measures were established for ensuring safe food.

Affirming the commitment to provide the highest level of quality, in care and safety, in patient-centric and technology-enhanced settings, SUMUM put to test its food services division for a HACCP certification. Not only did the hospital pass the food safety compliance test but also became the first hospital in Odisha to be awarded the latest edition 22000-2018 ISO HACCP certification within two years of its inception. The HACCP is yet another feather to SUMUM’s cap of quality initiatives including NABH and NABL certifications received earlier.