A day after rescuing a 7-year-old minor girl allegedly denied square meals and subjected to mental tortured by her father and stepmother, police have arrested the accused duo from the Balipatna police station area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The tortured child suffering from acute malnutrition wears an emaciated look and has been shifted to Capital hospital in Bhubaneswar after she was rescued yesterday, police said.

The accused couple who tormented the child is identified as Bilal Khan and Fatima Bibi. They have been booked under relevant sections of IPC and child protection laws, police said.

A case was registered against the kid’s biological father Bilal and stepmother Bibi after childline intervened in the matter, said Childline Director Benudhar Senapati.

The childline which has initiated a separate probe into it is extending necessary support to the child. Inhumane torture has left the minor crippled physically and mentally, he said.

Preliminary investigation on our part has found that the girl was not fed properly during her year-long stay in her father’s house, he added.