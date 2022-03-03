Special geriatric medicine clinic launched at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

The Department of Medicine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Bhubaneswar has launched a special clinic in geriatric medicine to provide comprehensive geriatric care.

The clinic which will function from 2 pm to 5 pm every Tuesday will be helpful for the geriatric population to get holistic geriatric care.

The importance of Geriatric care can’t be undermined as it is evident during the recent COVID Pandemic. As geriatric population will be comprising around 13.1% of the total population of India by 2031 this special clinic will be very helpful for addressing their various issues like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, constipation, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), different cardiac, renal and mental illness, said Dr Rashmi Ranjan Mohanty.

Geriatric care has become a major challenge with increased urbanization and lifestyle modifications. Starting a special geriatric care clinic at AIIMS Bhubaneswar will be a boon for people of Odisha, added head of the Clinic Dr Mohanty.