SOA professor honoured with global teaching excellence award

Prof. Lala Behari Sukla, an eminent researcher and Director of the Biofuel and Bio-processing Research Centre (BBRC) at Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) here, has been honoured with the Global Teaching Excellence Award recently.

Prof. Sukla, who was named in the list of the world’s top two per cent scientists drawn up by Stanford University, the USA last year, was presented with the award at the GTEA 2021 Awards and Conference held virtually for his contribution at the international stage.

The citation said the award was presented to Prof. Sukla in recognition of his continuing excellence in teaching.

Having obtained B.Sc. (Engineering) Metallurgy and M.Tech Metallurgy from National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (earlier Regional Engineering College) in 1971 and 1973 respectively, he worked extensively in the field of hydrometallurgy, bio hydrometallurgy, waste management, environmental mining management, and recycling. He has received several awards for his contribution to the field of teaching and research.

Prof. Sukla, who earlier headed the Bio-resources Engineering Department of CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar, has about 45 years of research experience in the area of Bio-mineral Processing. He also served as Emeritus Scientist, CSIR, and Emeritus Professor, Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR), New Delhi.