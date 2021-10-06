Smart health cards, but what about the roads to reach hospitals in Odisha

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was at Paralakhemundi a couple of days back, to launch the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Health Card, considered to be a game-changer for the poor and backward in the health sector as it will entitle them to cashless treatment.

More than 10 Ministers camped in Gumma Block, to distribute the health card in the different blocks of Gajapati district, and the word that spread round was Health service will be accessible to one and all.

Today in the Tamusingh village of Gumma Block, the picture of a patient on a bed sling being carried on the shoulders of the villagers, gave out a message of the ground reality.

“We are facing this in our everyday life, there is no motorable road to our villages. We have to walk 7 kms to reach the main road” said Ifram one of the few educated youths from the village.

He narrated the incident stating that an old lady of the villages suddenly fell ill.

“We contacted the Gumma Community Health Centre and were asked to bring the patient to the Ambazari village junction. Since the roads are not in good condition, the Ambulance driver refused to come up the steep terrain road. It took us about 90 minutes to come down the hill road and when We arrived the ambulance had left”.

This is not an isolated episode, as there are many villages which are facing road connectivity issues.

“Unless good roads are built, these incidents will regularly happen,” said the Mohona MLA Dasarathi Gomanga.

The Smart Health Card will certainly help people, but one must also take note of the fact that the needy in remote areas have to reach hospitals to claim the benefit and roads have to be built.

Today, another report from Mayurbhanj district said that a pregnant woman had to be carried by people

for two kms to reach the ambulance in Bhaliadal village under Thakurmunda block as there was no road communication.

Sambari Purti (34) wife of Ram Purti had complained of her labour pain. Ram

called 108 ambulance to carry his wife to Thakurmunda CHC. Though the 108 ambulance came, it had to wait more than 2-km distance from the village as there was no motorable road connected to the village.

CM Naveen Patnaik has been flying to districts and launching the Smart Health Card, announcing several projects, he needs to also speak of ensuring road connectivity, remarked locals of Bhaliadal village while stating that they had repeatedly demanded a road and bridge.