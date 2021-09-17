Single-day recoveries surpass fresh cases in Odisha: infection grew by 8% in last 24 hours

The coastal State on Friday reported around an 8% rise in fresh COVID-19 cases while the single-day recoveries surpassed the number of new infections even amidst the health authorities claim that the pandemic infection has subsided in the State.

In a worrying development, however, ninety-six children are among the 628 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 10,18,926. Yesterday the State had logged 580 positive cases.

The new cases with a 1% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) pushed the tally to 10,18,926, while 10,04,845 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Currently, Khodha, of which the Capital City Bhubaneswar is a part, has yet again entered into COVID yellow-red zone category with 2,527 active cases. The district had incidentally turned yellow yesterday with its active cases dipping below the 2,500 mark. The remaining 29 districts have however turned green accounting for fewer than 1,000 active cases.

The coastal state now has 5,906 active cases with around 500 of them recuperating in various government and private healthcare facilities.

Ninety-six children and adolescents are among the new patients, and the daily infection rate among people below 18 years of age currently stands at 15.28 per cent.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, registered the highest number of fresh cases at 291, followed by Cuttack (72).

Khordha and Cuttack districts, home to Odisha’s largest urban conglomerates of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, with a combined tally of 363 new cases accounted for almost 58% of infections reported in the last 24 hours.

Four fresh fatalities counted today pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,122.

The state has conducted over 1.90 crore sample tests, including 62,238 on Thursday, for COVID-19, and the overall positivity rate now stands at 5.34 per cent. The case fatality rate implying the cumulative deaths as against the positive cases stand at 0.79% in the State.

As many as 66,77,109 people in the coastal state have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine as per the official reports received yesterday.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.61% while active cases account for 0.57% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.06% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.76% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.09% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.