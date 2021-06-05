Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload surpassed eight lakh mark to reach at 8,06,094 on Saturday at 10.51% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) as 7,395 more people tested positive for the infection, while 40 fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state’s coronavirus death toll to 2,952, according to Odisha’s COVID dashboard information updated at 8.23 am today.

In the current month, both the daily infection and TPR are declining as the number of fresh infections dropped below 10,000 for the 10th consecutive day. Another development of optimism is that seven districts have turned green with the active cases dipping below 1,000 in these regions. The steady spike in daily death toll however continues to remain a discomforting feature

Meanwhile the active cases have dipped below one lakh mark consistently in June with daily recoveries breaching the virus infections. The active cases currently stand at 78,687

As many as 3,50,487 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the last 36 days at a daily average of 9,735 cases in the State while 911 have succumbed to the infections during the period with daily average death of 25.

In another reassuring development, as many as seven districts have turned green reporting fewer than 1,000 active positive cases, while ten revenue districts are in yellow zone, accounting over 1,000 active cases. The number of red zone districts with over 2,000 active cases has also dropped to 13 from 25 in the last 48 hours.

The districts of Malkangiri, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sundargarh, Deogarh- now come under green zone with steady fall in infection and impressive recovery rate from the disease.

Khordha district, which included the State’s capital Bhubaneswar, topped the number of cases with 1,069 infections in the last 24 hours. This was followed by Cuttack (868), Jajpur (516), Angul (443), Mayurbhanj (384) and Puri (356).

The state has tested over 1,21,11,143 samples for COVID-19 to date, including 70,313 on Friday. Odisha’s overall test positivity rate stands at 6.66 per cent while TPR was recorded at 10.51% in the last 24 hours.

Of the infected people in Odisha, 64 per cent are men while 36 percent are women. Of the total 8,06,094 covid-infected people in Odisha, as many 4,18,981 people are from 15-40 age groups accounting for 51.97% of the caseload.

The State’s share is 2.81% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.07% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 2.7% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 0.86% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

Odisha’s tryst with the pandemic had begun on 15 March when an Italy-returnee from Bhubaneswar had tested positive. It took 115 days for the State to breach the 10,000-mark while in 169 days the tally surpassed one lakh mark. On 15 May, Odisha’s caseload had crossed the six lakh mark. On 1 May this year, the State had recorded over 10,000 fresh cases for the first time on a day since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.