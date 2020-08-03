The local unit of the BJP demanded a thorough probe into the sand mining mafia and local administration nexus.

Addressing a press conference, MP Biseswar Tudu and MLA’s Prakash Soren , Sanatan Bijuli, Nabacharan Majhi , Budhan Murmu, Zilla Parishad President Sujata Murmu and others alleged that the sand mafia was flourishing in several areas of the district like Betnoti, Rashgobindpur, Moroda, Bangiriposi due to the nexus with officers.

Huge amount of money changes hands and the sand mafia is allowed a free run, they charged while citing an instance of a demand of Rs 1 lakh from a person supply sand in Betnoti area.

BJP district unit president Kandra Soren said the BJP had drawn attention of the district collector but no action has been taken till date to book the culprits or check the illegal money spinning business.

He said an officer who was caught demanding money from a sand loaded tractor had been transferred. The transfer of the officer is just a tip of the iceberg that came to fore whereas the major players are still operating.

The MP and MLAs had also squatted on dharna in front of the Baisinga police station recently demanding immediate arrest of the errant officers and accused sand mafia.