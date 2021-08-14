Rs one crore cannabis stashed in truck’s secret chamber seized in Odisha

In the latest crackdown on drug peddlers, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police Crime Branch on Saturday seized over 990 kilograms of cannabis worth around Rs one crore stashed in the specially carved out secret chamber of a truck.

On the basis of intelligence input, a team of STF’s Bhubaneswar wing intercepted the truck near Mathani Chhack on the National Highway-60 near Basta in Balasore district. During the search, contraband ganja weighing 990 kg, 600 gm was found concealed in the secret chamber of the truck. The drugs consignment was being smuggled to West Bengal.

A suspected drug peddler was arrested under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS). He is being remanded to judicial custody, said STF officials.

The cannabis seizure has gone up many folds in recent years. The STF has made a seizure of over 84 quintals of cannabis in the last twenty months.

The cannabis locally called ganja routed through Odisha by organized drug syndicates is much in demand in other States because its price is on the lower side. While one kg of ganja is sold in the black market in Odisha at Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000, in Delhi and bigger cities, the contraband’s price shoots up to Rs 20, 000 ore or per kg depending on demand and supply, said Deputy Inspector General of Police, STF, Jay Narayan Pankaj.