Rs 3 crore brown sugar seized in one of the biggest drug bust in Odisha

In one of the biggest ever drug busts in Odisha, Puri district police on Saturday made a seizure of more than three kilograms of brown sugar valued at over Rs three crore in the international drug market.

Acting on a tip-off, a special squad of police nabbed three drug peddlers with the drug haul near Mangala Ghat Chowk.

The arrested persons were running a drug syndicate and the confiscated brown sugar was of superior quality. The drug consignment is being sent for laboratory test, Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said on Saturday.

Sujit Patnaik has been found to be the kingpin of the drug smuggling racket. The arrested persons are being quizzed to ascertain the modus operandi of the racket. An investigation is still continuing, he said.

It may be recalled here that the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police had confiscated five KGs of brown sugar worth Rs 5 crore at Rasulgarh Chowk on 19 June 2020. That was incidentally the biggest ever drug bust in the coastal State.

Police sources said the banned substances are making their way to Odisha from Murshidabad in West Bengal. The organized rackets of drug peddlers have spread their network to major urban centres- Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Puri- of the State.