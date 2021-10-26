Rs 25 lakh worth brown sugar seized, drug peddler held in Bhubaneswar

The Commissionerate Police on Monday made a seizure of brown sugar worth Rs 25 lakh and arrested a suspected drug peddler, a native of Uttar Pradesh, in a raid in the airfield police station area.

The arrested drug peddler- identified as Anand Kumar- is an original inhabitant of Uttar Pradesh and was operating a roadside kiosk at the Kargil slum area.

Acting on a tipoff, the special squad sleuths nabbed the drug peddler and recovered 254 grams of the banned drug substances, valued at over Rs 25 lakh.

The drug peddler booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act will be remanded to judicial custody, said officials adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain whether he was supplying drugs to other parts of the State.