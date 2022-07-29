Road engineers imparted safety tips for reduction of vehicular accidents

In an attempt to improve the road safety in the State, the State Transport Authority (STA) has initiated a capacity building and training programme for road engineers of Odisha.

The programme was inaugurated on Friday at Heavy Motor Vehicle Driver Training Institute, Chhatia. It is the first of its kind training programme in the state where road engineers working on design and construction of National Highways and State Highways will attend the workshops on Road Safety.

Road safety is a high priority area for the Government. The transport department is taking a lot of initiatives to reduce road accidents in the state, said Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department.

About 200 engineers in four groups will take part in the two-day long training programme between July 29 and August 6. Every batch will have 50 participants; 45 engineers from the Works department and five from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

“Three factors are responsible for road accidents- roads, humans and vehicles. Two factors belong to engineers- roads and vehicles; they play a vital role. We have to work in a cohesive manner to reduce accidents”, Ram Prasad Panda, Chief General Manager, NHAI said

The training will enhance the knowledge of the engineers about road safety audit to identify, analyse and rectify road engineering defects which lead to accidents, he added.

Pune-based Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) is the knowledge partner for the event. The experts from the institute will share insight into road safety, road safety audit, basic principles like Haddon’ Matrix Safety System approach, Vision Zero, emerging technologies in road designs and construction.

Besides theory sessions, the road engineers will get practical training as well. They will visit blackspots along with the CIRT team to understand rectification required to make the roads safer.