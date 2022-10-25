Red terror: Suspected Maoists gun down police inform

In the latest left-wing-extremism violence, a man from the Kandhamal district of the State was allegedly killed by suspected Maoists on Monday at Kunasalu village under Baliguda police station jurisdiction, a senior police official confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the police officials, ‘suspected’ Maoists executed the cold-blooded murder of Nilakantha Mallick on suspicion that he was disseminating feedback regarding their hideouts to security forces.

The police sources also confirmed, after executing the murder, the rebels left leaflets warning the locals not to become police agents.

“Despite the warning, Mallick did not mend his way and continued to act as a police informer. He also influenced the local youths to toe his line. He was eliminated for his misdeeds”, the Maoist posters stated while warning the locals not to act against the Maoists or face dire consequences.

The reign of terror unleashed by Maoists had recently subsided in the State. The left-wing rebels had killed over a dozen persons in the past two years on suspicion of being a police informant.

Police and security forces have rushed to the spot of the crime. Combing operation is going on to nab the red rebels, said a senior police official.

It may be noted that a woman Maoist cadre was killed in an encounter between security forces and the Left-wing extremists (LWEs) in the Sindhi forest on the Kandhamal-Kalahandi border last week. A massive cache of weapons was later seized from the encounter spot.