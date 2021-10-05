Recoveries outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha: Six districts racing towards COVID-free zones

Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row in Odisha as 590 patients recuperated from the highly infectious disease while 453 new infections pushed the tally to 10,28,819, according to the information posted in the State’s COVID dashboard portal on Tuesday.

The coastal State on Monday had logged more recoveries than the fresh infections while three fresh fatalities registered today have pushed the State’s Coronavirus death toll to 8,223.

The new infections include 53 people in the age group of 0-18 years. The rate of infection among children and adolescents now stands at 11.69 per cent against 18.18 per cent on Monday.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 201 followed by Cuttack (59). Both the districts together accounted for nearly 58 per cent of the new infections while as many as seven districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Boudh district which had become COVID- free turned green zone today with a positive case detected in the last 24 hours. At least five more districts- Nabarangpur (2), Nuapada (5), Gajapati (7), Malkangii and Kandhamal (7 each) are on the verge of turning Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 2,142 active cases.

The state currently has 4,935 active COVID-19 cases while 10,15,608 patients including 590 on Monday, recovered from the disease.

As 453 samples gave positive results out of 58,223 samples tested on Monday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.77 per cent.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 5.08 per cent while more than 2 crore samples were clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.71% while active cases account for 0.49% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.01% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.