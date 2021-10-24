Recoveries outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row in Odisha as 482 patients recuperated from the highly infectious disease while 447 new infections pushed the tally to 10,38,411, according to the information posted in the State’s COVID dashboard portal on Sunday.

The fresh infections were reported from 26 districts, pushing the State’s Covid-19 infection while the fatality tally rose to 8,309 with four fresh deaths.

Of the new infectees, 78 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 17.44% against the previous day’s 17 percent, he said.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 180. The district accounted for nearly 41 percent of the new infections while four out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Nabarangpur (3), Nuapada and Kandhamal (6), Malkangiri (7), and Keonjhar (8) districts are on the verge of becoming Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, the Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 2,241 active cases.

The state currently has 4,542 active COVID-19 cases while 10,25,507 patients including 482 on Saturday recovering from the disease.

As 447 samples gave positive results out of 69,161 samples tested on Saturday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.64 percent against 0.69% on the previous day.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.84 percent while more than 2.14 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.75% while active cases account for 0.43% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.71% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.