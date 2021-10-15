Recoveries outnumber fresh Covid-19 cases in Odisha

Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours in Odisha as 477 patients recuperated from the highly infectious disease while 467 new infections pushed the tally to 10,34,276, according to the information posted in the State’s COVID dashboard portal on Friday.

Yesterday 521 infections were reported while positive cases dropped by 54 at 10.36% in the last 24 hours.

The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 14.13% against the previous day’s 12.47 per cent, he said.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 221 followed by Cuttack (67). Two districts together accounted for nearly 62 per cent of the new infections while as many as four districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Nabarangpur (1), Boudh (2), Kandhamal (7) and Malkangiri (8) districts are on the verge of becoming Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the red zone with 2,617 active cases.

The state currently has 5,299 active COVID-19 cases while 10,20,645 patients including 477 on Thursday, recovered from the disease.

As 467 samples gave positive results out of 60,036 samples tested on Thursday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.77 per cent.

More than 97 lakh people have been fully inoculated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. The State has 3.09 crore vaccine eligible population and 31.39% adult population are so far fully vaccinated.