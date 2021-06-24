The Special Task Force (STF) of State’s Crime Branch wing on Thursday arrested the principal accused in connection with a fake COVID-19 drug case, taking the number of arrests to four in the much-publicized case.

Siba Jena, the Managing Director of Medilloyd Medicament Private Limited who masterminded the trade, was arrested and further investigation into the case is underway, said STF officials.

The STF had also frozen multiple bank accounts with over Rs 50 lakh deposits linked to those arrested and the company. The accused persons were allegedly dealing in FAVIMAX-200 and FAVIMAX-400, which are variants of Favipiravir.

The Cuttack-based firm had conspired to procure Favimax tablets from Max Relief Health Care, a non-existent company, at a rate of Rs 65 per strip of 10 tablets and sell them at Rs 1,290 per strip.

Max Relief HealthCare is another dubious company, claiming to be manufacturing drugs in Solan in Himachal Pradesh. At present, three teams are investigating the matter in Odisha, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

The prime accused Jena arrested from Cuttack today was booked under different sections of the IPC and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and was later remanded to judicial custody.