As many as seven districts in Odisha have reported COVID-19 case positivity rate of more than 10 percent with the Sundargarh district’s test positivity rate spiraling to an alarming 28.11%.

On the other hand, 10,059 samples out of 81,065 were tested positive during clinical tests across the State with a TPR of 12.40%.

Apart from Sundargarh, the districts which recorded TPR in excess of 10% are Khordha (20.23), Sambalpur (19.11), Cuttack (13.15), Puri (11.42), Mayurbhanj (11.35), and Jharsuguda (10.58), the health officials said.

Though inoculation is an effective weapon to fight the pandemic, the vaccination rate is low in five districts of Odisha. The government is laying additional focus to ramp up the vaccinations in these districts where the vaccination ratio is left much to be desired, said Family Welfare Director and nodal officer in charge of vaccination, Bijay Panigrahi said on Wednesday.

The districts lying low as far vaccination is concerned are Gajapati, Sundergarh, Cuttack, Angul, and Mayurbhanj.

A total of 46,109 persons received the precaution dose on Tuesday taking the total tally of persons administered with the booster dose in Odisha to 96,684.

The state’s health authorities have so far administered 5,25,35,282 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,21,11,013 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. More than 71% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.