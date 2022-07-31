Physically challenged social worker presented with car

A young woman social activist with paralysed hands was on Saturday gifted with a new car by Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA)’s Vice-President and Director of Summa Real Media Ms. Saswati Das to enable her to travel.

Ms. Urbashi Das, who belongs to Aul area of Kendrapara district, was presented with the keys of the vehicle at a simple function held at the SOA head office here.

Ms. Das had promised to present the social worker a car at a program organised by The Prameya, Odia newspaper, and News7 television news channel on March 8 to mark the International Women’s Day. Ms. Urbashi Das was among the women achievers who were felicitated on the occasion for the social work she was doing to uplift the poor, helpless, physically challenged and elderly people in ten panchayats of the district. She had said that she could work more if she had proper transport.

After learning of the work she was doing as an activist despite her physical impediment, Ms. Das had promised her the gift.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Das said personalities like Urbashi were rare in the society and such people needed to be helped.

Chief Executive Officer of Summa Real Media Mr. Sunil Das, Group Editor of The Prameya and News7 Mr. Gopalkrushna Mohapatra, Director, Sales and Marketing Mr. Himanshu Hota, Working Editor of News7 Mr. Debanarayan Sethi, Chief of Bureau of The Prameya Mr. Debendra Suar and Dean (Students’ Welfare) of SOA Deemed to be University Prof. Jyotiranjan Das was present on the occasion.