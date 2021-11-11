Physical classes for 6th, 7th standard students to resume from 15 Nov in Odisha

Shut for the past 18 months, the physical classes for Class 6 and Class 7 will restart from 15 November with the COVID-19 trajectory showing a downward trend.

It may be noted here that classroom teaching for students of classes 8,9, 10,11 and 12 has already been resumed in the state with strict adherence to health safety guidelines.

The physical classes for Class 6 and 7 will resume as per the instructions issued by the Chief Minister. As lower-class students are unable to reap the benefits of online classes for a multiplicity of factors, it was decided to resume offline classes for them as COVID cases are on a steady decline in the State, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said.

The school authorities have been asked to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the safety of students, teachers and staff in view of the prevailing pandemic health crisis.