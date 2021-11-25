People losing faith in Odisha police: BJP

The State executive committee of the BJP expressed deep concern over the rising graph of crimes against women and minors besides the Dalits and tribals while squarely blaming the Naveen Patnaik government for failing to ensure their safety.

The Naveen Patnaik government has become a vehicle of publicity to divert the facts on the ground level. The State continues to lag behind in the development agenda in the 21-year reign of the Patnaik-led government. As the central grants are being siphoned off with impunity, the state has plunged into a deep debt trap, the saffron party stated in a statement on Wednesday.

Citing the government’s cover-up of Kalahandi Mamita Meher abduction and murder case and overt patronage to home minister DS Mishra in the case, the party said it will not allow Mishra to go scot-free and will continue to fight for justice for Mamita.

Cases of violence against women have risen. Women and minor girls are unsafe in the State. Crimes are occurring under the patronage of BJD leaders. Besides women, the scheduled caste and scheduled caste people are also bearing the brunt of corrupt and inept police administration. As many as 1.34 lakh cases were registered in 2020. That amply projects towards a fast declining law and order situation in Odisha, it said.

The State has turned into a den of crime mongers and lawbreakers under the Patnaik government. The State is recording four rapes, six abductions on a daily basis. As many as 27,000 children are reported missing in the last five years. Women and children are unsafe. People are losing trust in police stations and khaki-clad cops, it said.

The Chief Minister Patnaik continues to maintain stoic silence even as murders are being orchestrated by BJD leaders; BJP said citing the instances of law minister Pratap Jena and home minister DS Mishra. It is disconcerting to note that Patnaik has lost the decency of public office by sharing dais with tainted Minister Mishra.