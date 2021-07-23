Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday asked officials to remain fully prepared to tackle a possible third wave of Covid-19, which may hit by August end.

The CM, during a Covid review meeting, said, “We have to remain prepared in the wake of warnings of a third pandemic wave as per predictions of scientists which estimated its arrival by end of August.”

Patnaik said that though the Covid situation in the state is under control, there can be no time for complacency. he instructed his officials to ensure strict implementation of the Covid-19 protocols in the state and take all steps to prevent any large gathering.

He emphasised further strengthening the healthcare infrastructure and human resources. The district administrations have a big responsibility to ensure that people are able to access hassle-free healthcare services, he pointed out.

Patnaik reminded that the health policy of the state is strictly based on saving every life and asked stakeholders starting from the police stations to the SP and the collector level to ensure there is no problem in the delivery of healthcare services at community health centres to the district level.

Sources said that the state has spent around Rs 2,000 crore to provide livelihood support to various sections of the society, who are affected by the pandemic.