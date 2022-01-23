Panda memorial trust awards meritorious students

Meritorious students were awarded Dr. Satyananda Panda Memorial Trust scholarship in a function held recently at Jhimani village in Jagatsinghpur district.

The memorial trust has been constituted in memory of Panda, a noted educationist, social worker, and writer of excellence.

Subrat Das, Gayatri Sutar, who have completed matriculation from Janata Nodal School, and Ankita Behera, Annapurna Das, studying in Naryan Birabara Samant College in Jhimani were awarded scholarships in honour of the loving memory of Dr. Panda.

Dr. Panda passed away in 2018 following a heart attack. He taught Anthropology at Utkal University and Sociology in Kendrapara college briefly before going back to his village in Jhimani in Kujanga block of Jagatsinghpur district, where he established a school and college and was involved in many social service activities.

A gifted scholar, he had edited more than 10 magazines and had written articles in many journals. He had also authored- History of Paradip- which had meticulously showcased the rich maritime legacy of the region.