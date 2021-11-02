OSCPCR launches 40-day-long campaign on Child Rights

Odisha State Commission for protection of child Rights (OSCPCR) launched a 40-day-long Child Rights campaign – ‘Mental Health of Children -ensuring protection and care’ on the occasion of its 11th foundation.

The 40-days campaign has been initiated keeping in mind the mental health of children which is an essential part of a child’s overall health including both physical and mental health.

Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik graced the occasion as a chief guest through video conference and appreciated the 40 days Child Rights campaign initiative by the OSCPCR.

“Child Rights and Safety has been our priority. Recently we have started 34 Child safety Police Stations across the state to minimise the risk of intolerance against children. The not only protection, nutrition, and health, we are also taking steps to safeguard their mental health”, but Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also stated in a video message.

The campaign was inaugurated in the presence of dignitaries including Anu Garg, Principal Secretary, Women & Child Development, Abhay, Director General of Police, Sandhayabati Pradhan, Chairperson of OSCPCR, Monika O Neilson, Chief Field officer, UNICEF Odisha, Prasanna Patasani, former MP of Bhubaneswar, Ramesh Chandra Chau Patnaik, former MLA, Berhampur, Sulochana Dash, State Commissioner for the person with disabilities Odisha.

The State government will shortly conduct an orphan survey at regular intervals in order to ensure proper care for the children and give them the best environment, Anu Garg said on the occasion.

OSCPCR chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan officially announced K. Ravi Kumar International Athlete from Berhampur as Brand Ambassador of this 40 days campaign for Child Rights.