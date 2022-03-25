Orissa High Court takes cognizance of video clip on Kathajodi River water pollution

Responding to a video clip revealing the discharge of untreated effluent into the Kathajodi river bordering Cuttack city, Odisha High Court has directed the authorities concerned to carry out the quality test of the water samples and furnish a compliance report by Saturday (26 March).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dr. S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik asked the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) to depute a team to collect water samples at the point of discharge at Khan Nagar, do a quality test and submit the report before the court.

Khirod Rout, the counsel for the petition moved by Khan Nagar Khapuria Silpanchal Puja Committee, had drawn the attention of the HC last week through a video clip and photographs on discharge of untreated effluent into the Kathajodi river.

The division bench issuing notice to the Chairman and Managing Director of Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) directed the agency to initiate immediate corrective action in this regard. The HC also issued notices asking the Member Secretary of the OSPCB and a representative of CMC and WATCO MD to remain present during the hearing on Saturday.