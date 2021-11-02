Orissa High Court allows sale and use of green fireworks

The Orissa High Court on Monday allowed the sale and use of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) approved green fireworks during the observance of Dilwali.

The HC order came in the wake of a petition moved by the All-Odisha Fireworks Dealers Association seeking relaxation of the ban imposed by the State government on sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali and had prayed the court to allow the sale of green crackers.

The association had sought for the 30 September order of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), that had put a blanket ban on the sale and use of firecrackers during the festive season to protect public health and check spread of Covid-19.

A division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray had earlier asked the SRC to inform the court on the fire cracker sale and use matter by 10 am on 1 November.

The HC had also asked the State counsel to take instructions from the State Pollution Control Board and Commissionerate of Police Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on allowing sale and use of green crackers.

The division bench gave nod on the cracker issue following submission by SRC that only green crackers could be sold and used.

Sale and use of fireworks shall be limited only to green fireworks that conform to PESO certification. Sale and use of other fireworks is completely banned.

Only those traders, dealers who obtain a PESO certificate will be allowed to sell their products. Only those retailers who obtain a license from the concerned authorities under the provisions of Indian Explosives Act, 1884 shall be allowed to sell green crackers.

Retailers shall be allowed to set up shops at designated spots at special zones identified by district authorities. Online sale of fireworks shall be strictly banned; the SRC had apprised the High Court