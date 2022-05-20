OMSA election notification quashed by Orissa High Court

The Orissa High Court has quashed the validity of election of Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA), which was notified on 1 February 2022.

Earlier on 14 February, the HC had issued a stay order on the election notification with a petition challenging its legality on the ground that the central election committee was wrongly constituted.

“There is clear indication that the provisions therein were not complied with and followed in issuance of impugned notification. As aforesaid, facts in this case go to show that the process of election was commenced by a committee not duly constituted under the association’s constitution. In the circumstances, it cannot be said that the process of election had commenced”, Justice Arindam Sinha ordered.

According to the petitioner’s counsel Khirod Kumar Rout, the OMSA constitution provides for the appellate authority (central executive committee) to constitute an election committee called central election committee. But an appealing body to engage in conciliation called itself the appellate authority and constituted the central election committee and notified for the election.