Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) established Covid Care Homes (CCH) at Bhubaneswar and in three regions at South Kaliapani, Gandhamardan and Daitari yesterday.

Each CCHs will be 20- bedded isolation facilities to accommodate COVID-19 suspect or positive cases. The CCHs will be extension of the home isolation facility exclusively for OMC employees and its workers with asymptomatic and mild symptomatic cases.

The Corporation informed that in the second phase it will set up Covid Care Homes in four other locations at Kurmitar in Koida region, Seremda in Barbil and at Kodingamali in Rayagada .

OMC had earlier donated Rs. 500 crores to the CMRF in March to support the State Government’s efforts to control the Covid-19 situation. The state-owned entity also transferred Rs. 250 crores as the interim dividend for the Financial Year 2019-20.

On 26th March, OMC also signed tripartite agreement with Govt. of Odisha and KIMS to set up 500-bedded standalone Covid-19 Hospital. Later, the Corporation funded to set up 10 standalone Covid-19 Hospitals in eight districts across the state.