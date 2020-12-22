The projects under Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) were fast tracked with time line for completion against each being issued today by chief secretary Asit Tripathy.

Tripathy directed concerned administrative departments to ensure quality monitoring of the projects through third party supervision. He also asked departments to undertake micro level monitoring and management through independent technical professionals.

CEO Ms Uma Nanduri placed the financial and administrative details of health, skill development, technical education, infrastructure development, primary and secondary education projects for review.

Additional Chief Secretary Health & Family Welfare Pardeepta Kumar Mohapatra appraised, “ Five category of projects like up-gradation of health infrastructure estimated around Rs.971.83 cr are being implemented in the OMBADC districts like Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur.

A 150 bedded maternal and child care hospital building in Jajpur have also been taken up. Secretary Skill Development and Technical Education Sanjay Kumar Singh stated training programme for 1200 tribal youths , construction of 4 hostels and 2 skill development centers estimated and pre-recruitment training camps in 4 OMBADC districts were taken up and 243 tribals trained of whom 132 have got placements.

Singh informed that modernization of 4 ITIs namely Govt. ITI Rourkela, UGIE Rourkela, OSME Keonjhar and Govt ITI Barbil have been taken up.

Principal Secretary School & Mass Education Satyabrta Sahu submitted that Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya and Kasturaba Gandhi Balika Vikash schools have been taken up under OMBADC funding.