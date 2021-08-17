Odisha’s COVID-19 cases decline but fatalities continue to surge: Death toll crosses 7,000 mark

Odisha on Tuesday registered 720 COVID-19 fresh cases, the lowest in almost five months, at 1.41% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) with the tally soaring to 9,96,153, while the cumulative death toll crossed 7,000-mark to reach 7,021 with 68 fresh fatalities, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal.

Of the freshly infected persons, 96 are children in the age group of 0-18 years. The infected children account for 13.33% of positive cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The Khordha, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, continues to be the epicenter of Covid infections in the State with the district reporting more than 38% of positive cases in the last 24 hours.

The coastal state now has 9,672 active cases, and 9,79,407 patients have so far recovered from the disease, including 1,167 in the last 24 hours.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of 279 new infections followed by Cuttack 91, Jagatsinghpur 33, Mayurbhanj 29, Jajpur 28, Bhadrak 22, Balasore 19, Nayagarh 18, Puri 16, Angul 15, Dhenkanal 15, Kendrapara 12, Keonjhar 11, and Rayagada 8.

The Cuttack district reported the highest 14 deaths followed by eight each from Angul and Jagatsinghpur, seven from Jajpur, six each from Balasore and Kendrapara, five each from Dhenkanal and Khordha, three each from Puri and Rayagada, and one fatality each from Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundergarh.

More than 60% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 78 days, thus indicating the disturbing fact of the doubling of the cumulative fatalities. As many as 4,265 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 54 deaths while the cumulative death toll currently stood at 7,021. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Khurda continues to be in the red zone with 3,532 active cases, while Cuttack is under the yellow zone with 1,282 active cases. The remaining 28 districts are in the green zone, he said.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.70 crore sample tests, taking into account 50,727 clinical examinations on Monday. The cumulative positivity rate is at 5.83 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 0.70 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.31% while active cases account for 0.97% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.66% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.12% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.62% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.