Odisha’s COVID-19 active cases drop below 2,000; reports zero fatality

The COVID-19 active cases in Odisha fell below 2,000-mark on Thursday with 378 recoveries reported against 138 fresh infections.

Amid steady improvement in COVID-19 situation, Odisha on Thursday reported zero fatality and logged 0.31% test positivity rate. The fresh infections (138) are the lowest daily single-day cases in the current year, the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

The State today did not record fresh fatality with the death toll remaining static at 9,085. Meanwhile all the 30 districts in the State have turned green with active cases remaining below 1,000 in each of the districts.

With the latest daily infection, the cumulative infection tally has climbed to 12,85,487, while the State currently has 1,923 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 33 positive cases are from the 0-18 year age group among the new infectees.

A total of 12,74,426 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 378 in the past 24 hours. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.13% while active cases account for 0.14% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.12% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.62% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.87% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,11,14,456 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,75,31,670 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 7,94,560 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Around 89% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.