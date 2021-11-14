Odisha widow bequeaths property worth over Rs one crore to trusted caretaker

A 63-year-old widow in Odisha’s Cuttack city bequeathed her properties worth over Rs one crore to a man who eked out a living by pulling a rickshaw.

It was a reward to the 53-year-old rickshaw puller for his loyalty to the widow, who lost her loved ones- husband and lone daughter in the last one year.

“My husband died in 2020. I had a lone child- 30-year-old daughter, who passed away six months back. Though I lost my loved ones, I had the support of Buddha Samal to look after me in the twilight of my life”, said Minati Pattnaik, a native of Sutahhat locality in Cuttack city.

Buddha was like my younger brother, who had rendered selfless service to my family for the last three decades. I always trusted him like my deceased husband and daughter.

Therefore, I have donated all my properties including the three-storey building to him. The service that he has rendered to me over the years is far greater than what I have given to him. He was a trusted companion, who stood solidly behind us when it mattered the most, she described with a tinge of emotion, said Minati.

My own close relatives did not come forward to assist me when tragedies had befallen upon me. But Buddha never ditched me. It was my duty to repay him. I donated my properties through a gift deed, making him the owner of almost all my wealth adhering to due legal process, she said.

Many, including my sisters, were opposed to my act of charity. But I did what my conscience spurred me to do. I have done a noble work for which I feel proud. He was homeless and staying in a rented house. Presently, his family comprising wife, two children, are living with me. They are the members of my extended family, she concluded.