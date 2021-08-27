Odisha villages sans basic needs as schemes bypass them

The plethora of schemes, mountains of promises by political leaders, and the government have all bypassed four villages over the last seven decades and even today people deprived of basic needs form a human chain to cross the Nagavali river.

Ironically, the four villages Pujaribumbu, Upparaboombu, Bedeli, Jaguguda are just seven kilometers from the district headquarters. The villages nestle between river Nagavali and a hill.

During monsoon when the river swells, people form a chain to somehow cross it.

The villages have no connectivity, electricity, roads, primary school, or health care facilities. Children who go to the Beheraguda primary school fail to do so when the river swells. They depend on village quacks, priests, herbs for their ailments.

When asked about the situation, the block development officer, L N Sabat said he will soon visit the villages and assess the situation to initiate necessary steps.

People of these villages alleged that they have given up on the government, they are destined to live like this as nobody has ever done anything for the development of the villages.

Patients are carried on slings to somehow reach the nearest hospital, children drop out of the school, they are unable to read as there is no electricity, lamented villagers Jagarao Koloka, Apoarao Kiloka, Gobinda Kiloka, and others.

They have only heard of schemes like the Biju sethu yojana, Biju swasthya kalian yojana, Deendayal Jyoti Yojana, and so on and so forth. We often hear of such schemes meant for us but have not benefited from any one of them, said Rajesh Koloka.