Odisha vigilance tops in DA, bribery detection cases

The Odisha vigilance has achieved national level recognition by staying at the top of all anti-corruption agencies in the country in detection and registration of disproportionate assets cases and criminal misconduct, misappropriation cases.

Besides, it has also emerged among the top performing States in disposal, conviction, dismissal and most other parameters because of the government’s commitment towards zero-tolerance policy towards corruption in public places, Y.K. Jethwa, Director, Vigilance said.

Jethwa said this while speaking at the two-day training programme on anti-corruption laws for Direct Recruit OPS (Group-A) Officers.

The officers should ensure high probity in their personal conduct and ensure transparency and corruption free service delivery to the people of the state, he said.

The training module will provide inputs on Anti-Corruption Laws, Role of Subdivisional Police Officers in Preventive Vigilance, Odisha Lokayukta Act, 2014, Vigilance Case laws and Departmental Proceedings, Sanction of Prosecution under P.C. Act etc. will help them bring in credibility and transparency in day to day work, vigilance director Jethwa added.

Sunil Kumar Bansal, Director General of Police appreciated the proactive and professional approach of Odisha Vigilance which has blossomed into a highly competent anti-corruption agency in the country.

The State Government has accorded high priority for transparency and zero tolerance to corruption. It has ably supported the anti-corruption work of Odisha Vigilance, DGP Bansal said.

The two day schedule includes focused modules on Preventive Vigilance, anti-corruption Laws, and Departmental Action against Corruption, Registration of FIR and Investigation of Trap Cases, Possession of Disproportionate Assets by Public Servants. Registration of FIR and Investigation of DA Case and Lokayukta System as well as case study based discussions with participation of eminent serving and Guest faculty including senior administrators and domain experts.