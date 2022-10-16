Odisha: Vehicles using multi-toned horns to be penalized

The Odisha government has issued a warning to impose strict actions against heavy vehicle drivers using cacophonous multi-toned pressure horns to curb noise pollution.

It may be recalled here that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) banned pressure, multi-toned, and musical vehicle horns in 2017.

“State Transport Authority (STA) is planning to conduct a special enforcement drive for the stage/contract carriage and strict action will be taken against the vehicles if found plying fitted with multi-toned pressure horns causing noise pollution,” said STA warned the office-bearers of All Odisha Bus Owners Association and All Odisha Truck Owners Federation in an official letter.

“Multi-toned horn prohibited under the said rules has become a nuisance in the state as it is being rampantly used by most of the buses leading to irritating noise pollution. In this context, it is requested to impress upon all your members to ensure not to use multi-toned pressure horns in their vehicles while plying on road”, STA noted in the letter.

Heavy vehicles are using multi-toned pressure horns while plying on the road which is creating noise pollution and distracting other drivers and road users. As per Rule 119 of CMV Rules, no motor vehicles shall be fitted with multi-toned pressure horns causing unduly harsh and alarming noise, STA concluded.