Odisha undertakes ‘Industry Care’ initiative

The State government has undertaken an ‘Industry care’ initiative to resolve the issues affecting the industries and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)

A high-level meeting was held yesterday with the industries and MSME units operating in the Angul and Dhenkanal districts to solve several issues and concerns related to land, power and logistics.

Senior officials from the Industries, MSME, Forest, Environment (Pollution Control) and Energy department were on a two day visit to Angul to engage with the industrial units formally and to address their issues on a high priority basis.

The team led by Asit Kumar Tripathy met forty-two large-scale and more than fifty MSME industries of the region including NALCO, NTPC, MCL, GAIL, TATA Steel BSL, Vedanta and JSPL among many others.

The event started with a welcome address by Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary Industries Department, followed by an address by Asit Kumar Tripathy.

A detailed discussion was held on the issues such as the conditions of the state and national highways in the Angul-Dhenkanal industrial cluster, dumping of fly ash, development of district industrial areas, construction of an in-stream storage check dam. Various District level functionaries from the departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, F & ARD, APICOL, Mission Shakti, Tourism, Lead Bank and NABARD etc. were directed to help the local entrepreneurs in scaling up the existing projects and increase their incomes.

On the second day of the visit, the team visited Angul Aluminium park to take stock of the recent developments followed by an interactive session with the MSME industries. Issues relating to IDCO industrial estate, power supply, raw material linkage, financing to the SMEs were discussed among the key shareholders.

Senior officials from the department of MSME including Shri Satyabrata Sahu, IAS Principal Secretary, MSME Department, Md Sadique Alam, (Director of Industries, Government of Odisha along with the district collectors of Angul and Dhenkanal Siddharth Shankar Swain and Saroj Kumar Sethi participated in the event.

Through these initiatives, the State Government is also bridging the gap between policy formation and execution leading to the seamless coordination between the industries and the local government bodies of the respective districts.

Bhupendra Singh Poonia, MD, IPICOL highlighted the District Investment Promotion Agency (DIPA) initiative which is streamlining the last mile investment and aftercare process at the district level.