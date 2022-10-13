Odisha tribal youths to visit Gujarat under BSF’s cultural exchange

The Border Security Force (BSF), on Thursday, undertook a seven-day tribal youth exchange program with around 70 tribal youths from left-wing extremism-affected areas taking part in the event for cultural exchange and ensuring national integration.

The program is being organized by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) with Shailendra Kumar Sinha, Deputy Inspector General, state headquarters BSF Malkangiri flagging off the exposure tour program to Ahmedabad (Gujarat) for tribal youths. In an official statement, BSF said such events would glorify our national values and enhance our patriotic ethos.

This tour involves 70 tribal youths including 32 male and 38 female candidates who are residents under police station limits of Mathili and Chitrakonda of the Malkangiri district and are living in far-flung areas where BSF troops are deployed in the interior and remotest part of the district.

This program is being organized in collaboration with the BSF (Ministry of Home Affairs) and the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (Ministry of youth and sports affairs) Govt of India in Malkangiri.

During this entire tour, the youths shall visit and stay in the city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat from 16 October to 22 October 2022. They would get an opportunity to meet constitutional authorities such as the governor of Gujarat, members of the council of ministers, great achievers, sports personalities, film, and TV personalities, and other important personalities of the State.

The youths would also get orientation in career guidance and counseling available to youths, especially on Industrial training. They would also visit big sports events, big industries, corporates, institutes of national importance, and historical and cultural places for a better understanding of the social and cultural ethos of the country.

This entire program is planned to enhance the level of knowledge of the youths and provide them with better exposure at a bigger platform, which would help them to seek a bright career ahead.