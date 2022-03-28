Odisha: Three districts become COVID-free

The State on Monday reported 43 fresh COVID-19 cases at 0.98% test positivity rate while one fresh death was reported in the last 24 hours, said the health and family welfare department.

The State now has 419 active cases while three districts- Kalahandi, Keonjhar and Puri- have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

A total of 5 children were among the newly infected, the health department bulletin said, adding that 43,796 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated adding that 19 districts did not report any infection.

The death toll rose to 9,119 as one fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours after a weeklong zero fatality trend. The cumulative COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,87,512, including 12,77,921 recoveries as 42 patients recovered in the previous day.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.25% while active cases (419) account for 0.03% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.03% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.87% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,33,28,511 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,88,04,255 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated.

A total of 8,91,336 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Over 93% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.