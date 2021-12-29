Odisha slips to 14th rank in NITI Aayog health parametres

In what portrays the deteriorating health infrastructure in the coastal State, Odisha has made a nosedive by two ranks compared to the previous year to be placed at 14th among the 19 larger states as per the latest Niti Aayog State Health Index -2019-20 report.

The fourth edition of its health index, which ranked states based on overall health performance, was released yesterday by the centre. While Kerala was ranked as the best performer on top, Uttar Pradesh was the worst.

However, five States recorded a decline in their ranking. Odisha had the steepest decline of two positions, while the ranking of Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttarakhand declined by one position each.

The State was found out to be the worst performer in governance, information, key inputs, processes, health systems and service delivery indicators

The health index score of Odisha dipped mostly due to deteriorating overall health outcomes, lowest reporting of disease surveillance data, full immunization coverage and health administration. The state scored a meager 44.31 out of 100.

The state is among the worst performers as far as immunization is concerned. The rate of immunization which stood at 88.03 percent in 2014-15 declined to 85.61% in 2019-20. The Registration of birth has dropped to 82.2% from 93.9% during the period.

With 70%, the State recorded the highest decline in integrated disease surveillance data reporting. There was decline in sex ratio in the State from 953 to 933. The State also recorded a decline in institutional delivery from 77.24% to 75.85% in the period spanning from 2014-15, 2019-20 period.