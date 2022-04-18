Odisha Secretariat reopens for public after two years

Shut down for two years in the wake of pandemic outbreak, the State government on Monday threw open the Lok Seva Bhawan (secretariat), Kharavel Bhawan and Rajiv Bhawan for general people including the accredited journalists with the slowing down of infection.

The Opposition parties- BJP and Congress- had earlier asked the Government to allow journalists to enter the Assembly Press Gallery and Lok Seva Bhawan (secretariat) to enable them perform their professional work of covering and gathering news.

The Government has been pleased to inform that the reception counter at the Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharavel Bhawan and Rajiv Bhawan will be made fully functional from April 18, 2022 for allowing general public for their grievances and other official work in the Secretariat, a notification issued by the Home Department said.