Odisha reports lowest COVID cases of the year

Odisha on Tuesday reported 108 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest this year and did not report fresh death for the second day in row with the test positivity rate remaining low at 0.23%, the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

Meanwhile, Keonjhar district has turned covid-free with zero active cases while at least seven other districts with single digit active cases are on the verge of figuring in the covid-free list. The remaining 22 districts in the State have turned green with active cases remaining below 1,000 in each of the districts.

With the latest daily infection, the cumulative infection tally has climbed to 12,86,117, while the State currently has 1,196 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 16 positive cases are from the 0-18 year age group among the new infectees.

A total of 12,75,767 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 225 in the past 24 hours. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.19% while active cases account for 0.09% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.07% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.62% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.87% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,14,98,806 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,78,34,391 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 8,10,129 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Around 90% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.