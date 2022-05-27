Odisha reports 9 new Covid cases at 0.06% TPR

The State on Friday reported 9 new COVID-19 cases at 0.06% test positivity rate (TPR), with the tally rising to 12,88,410. Yesterday, 11 positive cases were reported, the health and family welfare department said.

The death toll stood at 9,126 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported for the 2rth consecutive day. Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 76 active cases, while 12,79,155 patients have recovered from the disease, including 12 in the last 24 hours. As Many as 18 out of 30 districts of the State have so far turned Coronavirus-free with zero active cases, the department informed.

The State’s share is 2.99% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.48% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.