Odisha reports 225 fresh COVID-19 cases at 0.36% TPR

The State has logged 225 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours from 21 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,54,606 while nine cases of Omicron mutant variants have been detected in the State so far, the health authorities said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, one fresh fatality took the death toll to 8,458 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.36% continued to remain below 1% for over two months. Of the new infectees, 37 are between the 0-18 years of age.

The Kandhamal district with no active case has turned covid-free zone while seven more districts with single digit active case are on the verge of becoming infection-free territories.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 87. The district accounted for nearly 39 per cent of the new infections while 9 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 1,652 active COVID-19 cases while 10,44,443 patients including 165 on Wednesday recovering from the disease.

As 225 samples gave positive results out of 62,192 samples tested on Wednesday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.36 per cent against the previous day’s 0.34%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.03% while active cases account for 0.15% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.08% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.08% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.1% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.84% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The States health authorities have so far administered 4,92,96,926 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,02,34,34,550 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Over 65% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.