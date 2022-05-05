Odisha reports 18 new Covid cases

Odisha on Thursday logged 18 more coronavirus cases, while there was no new fatality for the third consecutive day, the health department said.

The state had logged 10 infections and zero death on Wednesday.

There are 99 active COVID-19 cases now and 11 more patients have recuperated from the disease, according to a bulletin.

The daily positivity rate was 0.11 percent and four children were among the newly infected, it said, adding that 15,933 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The toll stood at 9,126 and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The tally rose to 12,88,103, including 12,78,825 recoveries, it added.

The State’s share is 2.99% of the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.58% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.