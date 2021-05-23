As the stray animals are left starving with humans stuck in home confinement due to lockdown, the state government has sanctioned Rs 1.15 crore to urban local bodies (ULBs) to initiate steps for providing food to these starving animals.

While Rs 60 lakh was sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the purpose on 9 May, the government on Sunday released an additional Rs 55 lakh in this regard.

The five municipal corporations, 48 ULBs or municipalities and 61 notified area councils have been advised to meet the expenditures out of the funds available with them from various sources including own source revenue or subject to recoupment from the special relief commissioner (SRC) or chief minister’s relief fund (CMRF), according to official notification.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will spend Rs 20,000 per day, while Cuttack, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Brahmap.