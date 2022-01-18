Odisha reels under COVID-19 surge with positivity surpassing 15%

Odisha on Tuesday reported 11,086 new COVID-19 cases at more than 5% rise than the previous day, including 1,061 in the 0-18 age group, as against 10,489 infections detected yesterday.

With four more fresh fatalities, the death toll rose 8,488 as one death each was reported from Cuttack, Kendrapara, Koraput, and Sundargarh in the last 24 hours while the State clocked over 10,000 daily cases for the sixth day in a row.

While 70,990 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 15.61 percent against 14.95 percent on Monday, said health and family welfare department officials Monday.

The disconcerting feature of today’s Covid trajectory lies in the fact that the test positivity rate is on an upswing on a daily basis.

While 12 districts have reported TPR in excess of 10%, Sundargarh and Khodha districts have logged a high positivity of 39.34% and 29% respectively.

Khurda district, where Bhubaneswar is located, reported nearly one-third of the new cases at 3,469, followed by 1,416 cases in Sundargarh and 766 in Cuttack, it said.

As many as 1,061 children were among the new patients. The daily cases jumped by more than 56 percent from 7,071 a week ago. The state had logged 10,489 cases on Monday.

The active cases surged to 80,914, including 27,010 in Khurda that is in the red zone of districts where current cases are over 2,500. Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Cuttack, Balasore and Mayurbhanj are also on the list.

The case tally climbed to 11,55,487. So far, 10,66,032 patients, including 5,965 on Monday, have recovered, it added.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 92.25% while active cases account for 7% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 4.89% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.03% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.74% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The state’s health authorities have so far administered 5,43,08,334 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,29,20,752 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 2,21,807 have so far received booster or precaution doses so far. Over 74% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.