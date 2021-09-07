Odisha records dip in COVID-19 infection among children, adolescents

At least 638 more people have tested positive for the infection in the State in the last 24 hours, of which 245 are from Khurda district, which comprises state capital Bhubaneswar, and 66 from Cuttack.

Of the new patients, 93 are children and adolescents. The infection rate detected amongst the children and adolescents has dropped to 14.57% in the last 24 hours.

With the detection of the fresh cases, the state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 10,12,805, while seven more fatalities pushed the toll to 8,62. The State on Tuesday logged a 1.11% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) implying that less than one clinically tested were diagnosed to be positive cases.

Odisha currently has 6,900 active cases, while as many as 9,97,790 patients, including 727 on Monday, recovered from the highly infectious disease. The positivity rate in the state stands at 5.48 percent.

Over 1.84 crore samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 57,303 on Monday.

A total of 18,498 persons have tested positive for COVID­19 in the past 22 days while over 2,753 persons in 0­-18 years have been found to be infected during the period. Infection among children accounts for 14.88%. Around 1.35 crore children and adolescents need to be vaccinated in the State, according to official sources.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.51% while active cases account for 0.68% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.06% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.79% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.1% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.